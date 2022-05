HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Monday following a mixed close on Wall Street as investors weigh concerns over inflation and economic growth.

The Hang Seng fell 0.52 percent, or 108.59 points, to 20,608.65 at the start.

Hong Kong stocks open higher

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.12 percent, or 3.92 points, to 3,150.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.22 percent, or 4.37 points, to 1,988.04.