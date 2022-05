HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Friday despite Wall Street suffering a battering over recession fears.

The Hang Seng rose 1.74 percent, or 350.27 points, to 20,470.95.

The Shanghai Composite Index increased 0.33 percent, or 10.13 points, to 3,107.09, while the mainland’s second exchange, the Shenzhen Composite Index, rose 0.52 percent, or 10.14 points, to 1,962.85.