Demo held for SPSC’s restoration

PPI 23 May, 2022

LARKANA: The candidates, who passed Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) examination for the posts of veterinary doctors, held a protest demonstration at Jinnah Bagh here on Sunday, demanding restoration of SPSC.

They were holding placards in their hands and shouted slogans in favour of their demand. The protesters, including veterinary doctors Azam Abro, Sami Leghari, Shahid Channo, Moeed Mirani, Syed Zahid Shah and others, said that they were suffering since last two years, adding that on 6th December, SPSC declared result of veterinary officers, but despite passage of six months, it has not yet been sent to provincial Livestock Departments, hence, appointment letters had neither been issued to several doctors nor any further recruitment had been made resulting in acute shortage of veterinary officers and massive unemployment in this unprecedented inflation era.

They said cattle owners were suffering the most for negligence of others as their cattle were not being treated properly due to shortage of expert hands. They cited the recent outbreak of the Lumpy virus which had resulted in the deaths of hundreds of costly cows and other animals of poor people of Sindh. They said the Sindh Chief Minister had announced three weeks ago in a press conference the restoration of SPSC but it was yet to be implemented.

