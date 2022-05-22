ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
ASC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.72%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
GGL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.16%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.05%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.65%)
SNGP 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TREET 29.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
YOUW 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 14,910 Increased By 12.9 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,101 Increased By 117.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,367 Increased By 17 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

US, S Korea sign pact on supply chains, economic ties

AFP 22 May, 2022

WASHINGTON: The United States and South Korea have agreed to work more closely on crucial trade and supply-chain issues, the US Commerce Department announced Saturday.

Establishing a US-Korea Supply Chain and Commercial Dialogue, the statement said, would “foster increased collaboration and strengthen the international competitiveness of US and Korean industry.”

The announcement, which offered little detail about the scope or workings of the new group, followed a roundtable meeting including prominent executives from both countries and led by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her Korean counterpart Lee Chang-Yang.

The US delegation is accompanying President Joe Biden on a five-day trip to Korea and Japan meant to reconfirm a US-Asian economic partnership that was strained under former president Donald Trump.

The US statement said the two countries recognized that closer cooperation on “semiconductors, electric vehicles and batteries for electric vehicles, fuel cell and solar technology, and the digital economy will continue to transform our societies and drive our shared economic prosperity.”

Samsung boss Lee hosts Biden, Yoon in tour of S. Korea chip plant

Roughly 75 percent of the world’s semiconductor chips are produced in East Asia, and supply-chain issues, made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic, have resulted in severe shortages affecting major buyers including the US auto industry. The US and South Korea are important trade and investment partners. Korea is the sixth-largest US trading partner, and the US is Korea’s second-largest source of foreign direct investment.

The Korean business executives who took part in Saturday’s meeting included leaders of Hyundai Motor Group, LG, Lotte Group, Naver, OCI, Samsung and SK Group; the US companies represented included Applied Materials, Bloom Energy, GM Korea, Google, Lam Research, Qualcomm, Corning and GE.

south korea US supply chains US Commerce Department Gina Raimondo Economic ties US South Korea sign pact US and Korean industry Lee Chang Yang

Comments

1000 characters

US, S Korea sign pact on supply chains, economic ties

Appointment of Punjab Governor: Alvi asks PM to ‘reconsider’ his advice

Failure to hold intraparty polls: ECP issues show-cause notice to PM

Land record scam: PTI leader Mazari arrested in Islamabad

IHC orders her immediate release, probe into ‘illegal’ arrest

Indian govt trims tax on fuel to fight inflation

Chinese working in CPEC, non-CPEC projects: Sindh govt, Chinese team agree to evolve foolproof security plan

Relationship is based on mutual respect: Aurangzeb

‘Iron brotherhood’ resolve reiterated

Categorisation: SECP implementing new regime for brokers

Read more stories