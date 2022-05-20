ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
ASC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.72%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
GGL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.16%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.05%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.65%)
SNGP 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TREET 29.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
YOUW 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 14,910 Increased By 12.9 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,101 Increased By 117.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,367 Increased By 17 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Samsung boss Lee hosts Biden, Yoon in tour of S. Korea chip plant

Reuters 20 May, 2022

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee hosted U.S. President Joe Biden’s tour of a semiconductor plant in South Korea, after being excused from attending an accounting fraud trial hearing on Friday, a court spokesperson said.

Lee was seen accompanying Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol as the two heads of state met at the world’s largest semiconductor plant in the city of Pyeongtaek about 50 km (30 miles) from Seoul.

It was Lee’s highest-profile public appearance since he was released on parole in August last year following a bribery conviction.

Samsung’s chip production complex in Pyeongtaek, spanning 2.89 million square metres or the size of 400 football fields, has two production lines for DRAM and NAND flash memory chips as well as chip contract manufacturing, and a third line to be completed this year.

Samsung Electronics Q1 net profit up 58.57 percent

More lines are planned, according to chip industry sources.

The third production line - called P3 - which Biden toured, will be the largest of the three and expected to produce 14-nanometre DRAM chips used in servers and tech devices as well as 5-nanometre logic chips.

Lee was seen explaining the site to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and looking on as Biden was briefed by employees wearing blue protective gear on the factory floor, live footage showed.

Since Lee was freed on parole, Samsung has made major moves such as choosing Taylor, Texas, as the U.S. location of its new $17 billion chip plant, merging its mobile and consumer electronics divisions and naming new co-CEOs in its biggest reshuffle since 2017.

Lee’s absence from court is a rare occurrence. For over a year, he has attended all hearings of a separate trial where he is accused of accounting fraud related to the $8 billion merger of two Samsung firms in 2015, court records showed.

Although the defendant’s attendance is required as a rule to ensure his right to defend, the Seoul Central District Court granted Lee’s request to not attend Friday’s hearing as witnesses’ testimony can be recorded, the court spokesperson said.

Joe Biden Samsung Electronics Yoon Suk-yeol USA South Korea relation semiconductor plant

Comments

1000 characters

Samsung boss Lee hosts Biden, Yoon in tour of S. Korea chip plant

ECP de-seats PTI dissident MPAs who voted for Hamza as Punjab CM

Defence cooperation between Pakistan, Turkey to deepen ties: PM Shehbaz

Pharma giant GSK says ‘no basis' for paracetamol bribe allegations

‘Emergency economic plan’ unveiled

FM Bilawal to visit China on Saturday

Jul-April FDI falls 1.6% year-on-year to $1.46bn

Miftah asks multinationals to present export plan in exchange for tax breaks

High-profile criminal cases: Apex court bars transfers, new appointments

Punjab CM election saga: LHC issues notice to Hamza, others

Subsidy to zero-rated sectors: MoC seeks Rs32bn grant for Power Div

Read more stories