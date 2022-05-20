Minister of state meets EVP of Telenor Group

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha held a meeting with Jorgen C Arentz Rostrup, EVP and Head of Asia, Telenor Group at Finance Division on Thursday, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan and senior officers also participated in the meeting. The Telenor team briefed the Minister of State about the vision and mission of their telecommunication business. It was shared that Telenor has a huge role to play in Pakistan’s next phase of digital growth and harnessing new opportunities in telecommunication sector.

Jorgen C Arentz Rostrup, EVP and Head of Asia, Telenor Group shared that “Telenor is proud to serve Pakistan’s people and be part of its digital journey. Connectivity is an enabler of economic activity and will be an important driver of Pakistan’s next phase of digital growth.

Therefore, it is integral to ensure a conducive business environment for bringing tremendous progress to the country and building a resilient digital economy. However, Telenor is facing various operational issues relating to spectrum range and taxation rate,” he added.

