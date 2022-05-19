ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
ASL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
AVN 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.42%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FNEL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
GGGL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
GTECH 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.77%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.88%)
MLCF 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PTC 7.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
TELE 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
TPLP 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 30.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.43%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
UNITY 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
WAVES 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
YOUW 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
BR100 4,282 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,975 Increased By 18.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 43,071 Increased By 43.9 (0.1%)
KSE30 16,384 Increased By 23.8 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may test support at 5,984 ringgit

Reuters 19 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a support at 5,984 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 5,843 ringgit.

The contract is riding on a wave c, which looks unlikely to end around 5,984 ringgit, as it approached this level again after a weak bounce.

Instead, this wave may extend to 5,615 ringgit, its 100% projection level.

It may consist of five smaller waves. So far, only four waves have unfolded.

The wave 5 is travelling towards 5,615 ringgit.

Palm oil firms as Indonesian export ban remains in place

A break above 6,099 ringgit may lead to a gain to 6,213 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the gap forming between May 13 and May 17 represents an acceleration of the drop. It is classified as a runaway gap.

The wave (c) from 7,229 ringgit has little chance of completing around its 61.8% projection level of 6,122 ringgit, as palm oil closed far below this support on Wednesday.

More likely, this wave could travel to 5,438 ringgit.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may test support at 5,984 ringgit

Govt seeks more SDRs from IMF to propel economy

Purported interference in criminal justice system by persons in authority in govt: CJP takes notice; matter to be heard by 5 judges today

‘Missing’ water: no evidence found so far

Hubco seeks exemption from application of IFRS-9 on behalf of all IPPs

Sell-off of various entities: PC retained sale proceeds in ‘violation’ of Ordinance: AGP

PM completes consultation on ‘betterment of economy’: Ahsan

NAC approves FY22 5.97pc provisional growth rate

World Bank to provide additional $12bn to address global food crisis

Non-essential items, luxury goods import: FTO asks FBR to notify enhanced RD rates ‘without delay’

Assets beyond means case: Perpetual arrest warrants for Dar issued

Read more stories