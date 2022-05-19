ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
ASC 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.79%)
ASL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.89%)
AVN 73.31 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (6.25%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.58%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
GGGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.16%)
GGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.96%)
GTECH 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.98%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.6%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.57%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.88%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.29%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.66%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.86%)
TPLP 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.22%)
TREET 30.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
TRG 76.77 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.02%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.96%)
WAVES 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.99%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 51.3 (1.21%)
BR30 14,956 Increased By 482.5 (3.33%)
KSE100 43,027 Increased By 300.8 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,360 Increased By 114 (0.7%)
Palm oil firms as Indonesian export ban remains in place

Reuters 19 May, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures inched higher at close on Wednesday after trading in a tight range on the back of a longer-than-expected export ban in top producer Indonesia, although prices still held near a five-week low hit in the previous session.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 20 ringgit, or 0.33%, to 6,136 ringgit ($1,396.61) a tonne. It closed at its lowest since April 11 at 6,116 ringgit on Tuesday.

The market traded sideways while waiting for an update on May production, which is expected to be slow or remain in negative growth, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Indonesia has halted exports of crude and refined palm oil since April 28, which investors had hoped to be resumed within a few weeks as storage tanks fill up.

However, the ruling remains in place until domestic cooking oil prices fall.

The delay in lifting the ban may result in buyers further switching the palm oil origins for the already traded but yet to be shipped Indonesian palm oil shipments from June onwards, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

“Meanwhile, surprisingly, the Indonesian palm oil ban could not help palm oil prices to gain much as the destination demand has been quiet sighting high prices.” Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for May 1-15 rose 23.9% to 613,649 tonnes from the same week in April, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.2%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.05%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

