KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah would inaugurate the Front-end door-to-door garbage collection in district Central, North Nazimabad Zone, Korangi Model District and Landhi Zone today at 2pm.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board also expected to attend the event.

Inauguration will be held at Orange Line BRTS Bus Depot, Shahra-e-Chishti opposite Paposh Nagar graveyard North Nazimabad here.