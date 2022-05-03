Business leaders put their weight behind armed forces

ISLAMABAD: Leading businessmen of Pakistan have said that the entire nation and the business community standing by the side of the armed forces and political manoeuvres of failed politicians cannot mislead them.

They said that the unholy designs of those who are conspiring to provoke people against institutions and trigger civil war in Pakistan will fail.

All the efforts to malign Pakistan Amry, ISI and other institutions guarding our geographical and ideological boundaries will be unsuccessful, said President UBG Zubair Tufail, Chief Coordinator UBG Malik Sohail, and former President ICCI Muhammad Ahmed.

In a joint statement issued here Monday, they said that because of these important institutions 220 million people feel protected.

The business leaders noted that enemy countries have set fire to Balochistan and their aim is to thwart CPEC but the security forces are dealing with the insurgency in the best possible way which is highly laudable.

They noted that General Bajwa has been working very patiently but some elements are bent on spreading anarchy in the country. People should know that there is a limit to patience, after which there an action would be taken against miscreants.

Army has played a very positive role during the recent political and constitutional crisis and its leadership saved the country from tremendous political instability for which the credit goes to General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The judiciary also took timely action and fulfilled the requirements of justice which saved the country from anarchy, they added. During the crisis, some elements were pushing the country towards martial law but their conspiracy was foiled, they observed.

Zubair Tufail said Gen Bajwa has always taken decisions in accordance with the national interests and in the way he tackled the recent crisis he proved his mettle.

The limping economy was being ruined by some frustrated politicians while branding hundreds of politicians as traitors made the country a laughing stock but this conspiracy was also foiled.

Now the defeated elements have started a campaign to discredit the army which can lead to civil war while the nation is looking toward the army to foil the conspiracies.

The Army Chief was second to none in military diplomacy, he remedied the damage done by the political rhetoric and further improved relations with various important countries.

Muhammad Ahmed and Malik Sohail Hussian said that the services of the Army Chief to improve the economic situation are also part of history. He had detailed meetings with economists, prominent investors, and noted business personalities restoring their confidence.

They said that the role of General Bajwa in opening the Kartarpur corridor, and boosting the morale of the army is highly laudable.

In the recent nerve-wracking political crisis, he handled the situation with utmost wisdom and patience and pulled the nation out of the problem allowing the masses and businessmen to take a sigh of relief, they observed.

