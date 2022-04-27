ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
Apr 27, 2022
Pakistan

Army chief appreciates troops combat readiness during LoC visit

  • COAS interacts with troops deployed along LoC in Chakothi Sector
BR Web Desk 27 Apr, 2022

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday and was briefed on the situation along the de facto border and the operational preparedness of the formation, the military’s media wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that Gen Qamar interacted with the troops deployed along LoC in Chakothi Sector and spent time with them.

"COAS appreciated their combat readiness and high state of morale," the ISPR quoted the army chief as saying.

Earlier on arrival at LOC, COAS Bajwa was received by Commander 10 Corps, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

Plight of Kashmiris: US lawmaker says it now is a matter of urgency

Last week, US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar visited the Line of Control (LoC) in AJK, and met the President, Prime Minister, cabinet members, and leaders of political parties.

Omar said she had always taken up the questions of Kashmir and Palestine in the Congress but “I had not had the opportunity to visit the place in person. It was incredibly awful to meet the people firsthand and ask them how they want to be in partnership with me as a lawmaker and advocate of (the) human rights.”

LOC COAS Bajwa

