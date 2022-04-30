ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Pakistan

POF establishes ‘zero waste management facility’

Press Release 30 Apr, 2022

WAH CANTT: Pakistan Ordnance Factories has established Pakistan’s first zero waste recycling facility at Wah Cantt.

This zero waste facility has been established and operated by a private sector firm M/s Ghulam Hussain & Sons (GHS) which is one of the leading waste management companies in Pakistan. In this regard a ceremony was arranged under the auspices of POF Admin Deptt. Murad Rana, Waste Management Expert GHS gave a detailed presentation regarding design and operations of the facility.

He explained that this facility consists of four waste processing lines which include waste sorting line, RDF sorting and crushing line, compost line and green waste to pellet line. All the waste collected from the POF estate area will be recycled in this facility.

Pakistan Ordnance Factories POF zero waste management facility

