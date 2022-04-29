Netflix shows to watch this Eid Break

Earlier this month, it was reported how Netflix, the streaming giant, saw its first mass loss of subscribers in a decade, sending its stock plunging 24%.

A variety of factory led to this loss of subscribers - more users than subscribers using its services due to password sharing (which Netflix is looking to crack down upon), increased competition from rival streaming services such as Disney+ and Prime Video along with the reopening of movie theatres – all of which have reduced its dominance in the market.

Conversely, Netflix shifting focus from the United States is already expanding in foreign markets with growth prospects and new broadband services.

Here in Pakistan, although guilty of password sharing, the dominant streaming service for now still remains to be Netflix.

Netflix Pakistan has on offer a slew of critically-acclaimed new shows that are worth watching, especially over the extended Eid break, which runs from May 2 until May 5, along with the weekend.

1. Anatomy of a Scandal

David E. Kelley’s much awaited thriller boasts a star cast and gripping drama. Starring Sienna Miller, Downtown Abbey’s Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend and many more, the story revolves around three main characters. Sophie, played by Sienna Miller leads a privileged life as the wife of a powerful politician James when it unravels suddenly as scandalous secrets surface - and he stands accused of a shocking crime. Michelle Dockery plays Kate, a lawyer and the show follows the courtroom drama as it unfolds.

2. Ozark

The much-awaited final episodes of Emmy-award sweeping show Ozark comes to a thrilling end this weekend. Long-considered one of Netflix’s best original series, the remaining concluding episodes debuted today, hopefully answering all the questions about what finally happens to the slickest crime family on television right now, the Byrdes.

3. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Acclaimed Bollywood Producer-Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest big screen offering, the much-lauded movie starring Alia Bhatt is an autobiographical story of a simple girl from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour. Based on a book, “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” by S. Hussain Zaidi, the film was lauded for its powerful performances by the lead actors.

4. Queen of the South

This gripping show tells the story of the main character Teresa, who is forced to flee and take refuge in the United States after her drug-dealing boyfriend is murdered by a cartel. Turning the cards on them, she looks to become a reigning drug smuggler and avenge his death.

5. The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

This new documentary goes deeper into the mystery of Marilyn Monroe, exploring unanswered questions surrounding her death through interviews with her inner circle. A must-watch for aficionados of conspiracy theories, mysteries and Hollywood tragedies in general.

Happy streaming!