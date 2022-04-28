Sindh: Mercury soars to new high

KARACHI: The mercury soared to a new high of the season, as a heat wave gripped parts of the country in the last 24 hours, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

At 47.5 degrees Celsius, the mercury rose to the season’s highest level in Shaheed Benazirabad.

The temperature was recorded at 46.5 degrees each in Dadu, Padidan, Jacobabad and Sibi, followed by 46 degrees in Mohenjodaro, and 45.5 degrees each in Larkana, Khairpur, Sakrand and Khanpur.

“Day temperatures are likely to remain 6-8°C above normal in Upper and Central Sindh, Central and South Punjab and parts of Balochistan.

“Day temperatures are likely to remain 5-7°C above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir,” the Met Office said in a statement. It said that in the past 24 hours the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, and very hot in the plains. “Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met Office said. Its statement said that in the next 24 hours hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, and very hot in the plains.

