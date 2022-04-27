ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
ASL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
AVN 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
FFL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
FNEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PRL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.55%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
TELE 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
TPL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.96%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
TREET 33.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.53%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.63%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -37 (-0.8%)
BR30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,533 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,427 Decreased By -305.7 (-1.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Netherlands beat Pakistan 4-1 in second match of Europe tour

  • Abdul Mannan managed to shoot the only goal from the Pakistan side
BR Web Desk 27 Apr, 2022

The Netherlands hockey team on Wednesday defeated Pakistan 4-1 in the second and the final match of the two-match home series.

The series, part of Pakistan’s tour of Europe, is levelled 1-1.

After losing the first game 5-3, the third-ranked Netherlands made a strong comeback in the second match to register a comprehensive victory over the 17th-ranked Pakistan in Amsterdam.

The Greenshirts dominated the first quarter with 1-0. However, the Dutch defenders did not let the visiting side net another goal for the rest of the game.

Fuelled with momentum, the home side counterattacked and scored one goal in each quarter of the second half and secured a convincing victory over Pakistan by 4-1.

Pakistan hockey team kicks off Europe tour with 5-3 win over Netherlands

For Pakistan, Abdul Mannan managed to shoot the only goal.

The series was part of Pakistan's tour of Europe where the national team is set to play four more international matches before participating in the Asia Cup being held in Jakarta from May 21.

After this series, the Greenshirts will play one game against Belgium on April 29, and three against Spain on May 2, 3, and 4.

The national team will fly back home on May 5.

Netherlands Pakistan Hockey Team tour of Europe

Comments

1000 characters

Netherlands beat Pakistan 4-1 in second match of Europe tour

PM Shehbaz directs review of National Action Plan against terrorism: Marriyum

China demands punishment for perpetrators of suicide attack

Nepra approves Rs2.86 per unit increase in power tariff for March

Bilawal takes oath as foreign minister

Asim Ahmad appointed FBR chairman again, replaces Ashfaq Ahmad

Russia halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

Army chief appreciates troops combat readiness during LoC visit

LHC says Hamza Shehbaz must be sworn in as Punjab CM by Thursday

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

PM’s Saudi trip to focus on strengthening economic, investment ties

Read more stories