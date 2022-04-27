Netherlands beat Pakistan 4-1 in second match of Europe tour

The Netherlands hockey team on Wednesday defeated Pakistan 4-1 in the second and the final match of the two-match home series.

The series, part of Pakistan’s tour of Europe, is levelled 1-1.

After losing the first game 5-3, the third-ranked Netherlands made a strong comeback in the second match to register a comprehensive victory over the 17th-ranked Pakistan in Amsterdam.

The Greenshirts dominated the first quarter with 1-0. However, the Dutch defenders did not let the visiting side net another goal for the rest of the game.

Fuelled with momentum, the home side counterattacked and scored one goal in each quarter of the second half and secured a convincing victory over Pakistan by 4-1.

For Pakistan, Abdul Mannan managed to shoot the only goal.

The series was part of Pakistan's tour of Europe where the national team is set to play four more international matches before participating in the Asia Cup being held in Jakarta from May 21.

After this series, the Greenshirts will play one game against Belgium on April 29, and three against Spain on May 2, 3, and 4.

The national team will fly back home on May 5.