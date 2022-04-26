ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
Pakistan hockey team kicks off Europe tour with 5-3 win over Netherlands

BR Web Desk Updated 26 Apr, 2022

Pakistan men’s hockey team started its Europe tour on a high note as they defeated the Netherlands 5-3 in the first of the two-match series in Amsterdam on Tuesday, Aaj News reported.

The victory came in the last minutes of the game as the host side had dominated the first half by 2-1.

Despite trailing by one goal, the Greenshirts made an exceptional comeback in the second half; scoring three goals on the trot in response to the Netherlands’ one to claim the victory by 5-3.

For Pakistan, Rizwan netted three goals, while Mubashir and Aijaz scored one each.

Pakistan will face the Netherlands in the second match tomorrow. They lead the two-match series 1-0.

The national team during the European trip will play six international matches before participating in the Asia Cup being held in Jakarta from May 21, according to a media release issued by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Saturday.

They are scheduled to play two games against the Netherlands on April 26, and 27, one against Belgium on April 29, and three against Spain on May 2, 3, and 4.

The national team will fly back home on May 5.

