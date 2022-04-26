ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
ASL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.12%)
AVN 83.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.1%)
BOP 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
FFL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
FNEL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
GGGL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 20.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.82%)
GTECH 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.73%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.13%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
MLCF 34.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PACE 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
TELE 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.27%)
TPL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 20.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.69%)
TREET 35.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.27%)
TRG 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
UNITY 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.39%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
BR100 4,649 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.28%)
BR30 16,918 Decreased By -200.3 (-1.17%)
KSE100 45,930 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -47.5 (-0.27%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mickelson seeks PGA release for Saudi-backed series opener

AFP 26 Apr, 2022

LOS ANGELES: Phil Mickelson sparked intrigue about his possible return to golf on Monday after applying for a release to play in the first event of a lucrative Saudi Arabia-backed golf tour in June.

Mickelson’s management company confirmed in a statement that the 51-year-old six-time major winner was seeking approval to play in the June 9-11 LIV Golf Invitational outside London – but stressed he had not yet confirmed his participation.

The former world number one has not played since triggering uproar in February following publication of his remarks made last year to author Alan Shipnuck concerning the new Saudi-funded venture.

Mickelson described the Saudi financial backers of the proposed league as “scary” with a “horrible record on human rights” but said he was willing to deal with them in order to gain leverage to “reshape” the US PGA Tour.

Mickelson, the reigning PGA champion, subsequently apologized for the comments and announced he was taking some “desperately needed time away” from golf.

However his eventual return could conceivably feature participation at the LIV Golf event at Centurion Golf Club outside London.

Steve Loy, co-president of Sportfive management, said in a statement Mickelson was registered to play in both next month’s PGA Championship, where he will be defending his title, as well as the June 16-19 US Open, which takes place the week after the LIV London event.

“Our client Phil Mickelson is officially registered to play in the PGA Championship as well as the US Open,” Loy said.

“We have also filed a request on his behalf for a release to play in the first LIV Golf Invitational in London, June 9-11. This request complies with the deadline of April 25 set forth by the PGA Tour to compete in a conflicting tour event.

Could an Irishman be wearing the green jacket at last?

“Phil currently has no concrete plans on when and where he will play. Any actions taken are in no way a reflection of a final decision made, but rather to keep all options open.”

Mickelson’s possible return comes amid intense speculation about other players who may opt to take part in the Saudi-backed venture.

The money-spinning series will offer purses of $25 million per tournament – making every leg of the series more lucrative than the richest event on the PGA Tour, and roughly more than double the prize money on offer for each of golf’s four majors.

Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper meanwhile reported on Monday that European Ryder Cup stars Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood were all considering playing in the event.

Phil Mickelson US PGA Tour

Comments

1000 characters

Mickelson seeks PGA release for Saudi-backed series opener

Fuel shortage causing power outages

Govt seeks increase in size, duration of IMF programme

Macroeconomic stability: Fiscal consolidation, policy reforms key to success: ADB

Finance Bill, 2022: GST exemption to diplomats, privileged class may be restored

OCAC confirms ample availability of fuel in country

PSO arranges five extra cargoes of diesel

Wholesalers, dealers and distributors: FBR must bring unregistered sugar buyers into tax net: President

SBP governor Dr Baqir’s term will end next month

Nawaz issued new passport

‘CM’ Buzdar reviews law & order situation

Read more stories