ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
ASC 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
BOP 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.62%)
FFL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.34%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.35%)
GTECH 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
HUMNL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.37%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.19%)
PTC 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.42%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.26%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-6.34%)
TPL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.97%)
TPLP 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-7.31%)
TREET 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TRG 84.56 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.49%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 37.9 (0.82%)
BR30 17,118 Decreased By -133 (-0.77%)
KSE100 46,073 Increased By 520.2 (1.14%)
KSE30 17,841 Increased By 251.3 (1.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Musk’s Starlink inks deal with Hawaiian Airlines for in-flight internet

Reuters 25 Apr, 2022

Elon Musk’s Starlink will provide in-flight wireless internet on Hawaiian Airlines Inc’s trans-Pacific fleet, the airline said on Monday.

Under the deal, the companies are in the initial stages of implementation and the wireless internet is expected to be installed on select aircraft next year, Hawaiian said.

Starlink, a unit of SpaceX, has been in talks with various airlines for months to provide the in-flight internet service as it seeks to expand its reach beyond consumers and households in rural areas of the globe with little to no internet access.

Hawaiian said it will equip its Airbus A330 and A321neo aircraft, as well as an incoming fleet of Boeing 787-9s with Starlink’s satellite internet connectivity service.

Twitter, under shareholder pressure, begins deal talks with Musk

Starlink signed its first deal with an air carrier, semi-private jet service JSX, last week and it involves equipping 100 airplanes with Starlink terminals.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Delta Air Lines has held talks with Starlink and had conducted exploratory tests of its technology.

SpaceX has sought regulatory approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to operate Starlink on airplanes and shipping vessels and had previously tested the internet network on a handful of Gulfstream jets, as well as military aircraft.

Hawaiian said it is not currently planning to deploy the service on its Boeing 717 aircraft that operate short flights between the Hawaiian Islands.

