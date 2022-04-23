ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

BNP-M’s Notezai ‘allocated’ ministry

Mushtaq Ghumman 23 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Energy (Power Division), already facing serious problems, has unofficially been allotted to Minister of State, BNP-Mengal’s Hashim Notezai.

The notification of his appointment as Minister of State for Power has not yet been issued yet he visited Power Division on Friday and reportedly saw the office of Minister of State, informed sources told Business Recorder.

There was speculation in the federal capital that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would be offered the slot of Minister of Energy as he has relevant experience; however, he declined the post but indicated that he would assist the Prime Minister whenever asked.

The Ministry of Energy is regarded as the most problematic of all ministries with depleting gas resources and heavy reliance on fuel imports to meet domestic demand.

PM Shehbaz's new federal cabinet takes oath

The situation is worrisome as the country faces up to 12 hours of forced outage in rural areas and almost 8 hours in urban areas. Musadiq Malik, another PML-N member, and a possible contender for the position, has served as caretaker Minister for Water and Power in 2013. He joined the PML-N subsequent to the 2013 elections and held various portfolios till 2018 elections.

Malik recently held a meeting with the officials of Power Division and sought a briefing before addressing a press conference along with Dr Miftah Ismail (Finance Minister).

Khurram Dastigir Khan, a long term PML-N loyalist, has been appointed as Federal Minister though with no portfolio, with speculations rife that he may be in the running for the slot of Ministry of Energy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi PMLN Power Division Mengal’s Hashim Notezai Dr Miftah Ismail

Comments

1000 characters

BNP-M’s Notezai ‘allocated’ ministry

Steel sector: FBR decides to apply track-and-trace system

LNG deal: Talks with KSA expected during PM’s visit

UK, India seal defence deals, free trade likely by Oct

Punjab seeks Power Division’s help for signing of EPAs

Mosque blast kills 33 in Afghanistan

US launches $23.5m power project

Shujaat’s son Salik made CPEC Authority chief

Punjab CM-elect: President asked to appoint representative for administrating oath

President administers oath to four new cabinet members

Read more stories