PM Shehbaz's new federal cabinet takes oath

The new administration’s federal ministers and ministers of state took oath in a ceremony on Tuesday lead by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi had excused himself from administrating oaths to the federal cabinet members, following which the ceremony was postponed till today (Tuesday).

Those who took oath as federal ministers include:

Federal Ministers from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Ahsan Iqbal

Rana Sanaullah

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

Rana Tanveer Hussain

Khurram Dastgir Khan

Marriyum Aurangzeb

Khawaja Saad Rafique

Miftah Ismail

Javed Latif

Riaz Hussain Pirzada

Murtaza Javed Abbasi

Azam Nazeer Tarar

Federal Ministers from Pakistan Peoples Party

Syed Khursheed Shah

Syed Naveed Qamar

Sherry Rehman

Abdul Qadir Patel

Shazia Marri

Syed Murtaza Mahmud

Sajid Hussain Turi

Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari

Abid Hussain

Federal Ministers from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan

Aminul Haque

Faisal Sabzwari

Federal Minister from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan

Muhammad Talha Mahmood

Federal Minister from Balochistan Awami Party

Muhammad Israr Tareen

Federal Minister from Pakistan Muslim League-Q

Tariq Bashir Cheema

Federal Minister from Jamhoori Wattan Party

Nawabzada Shazain Bugti

Ministers of state

Aisha Ghaus Pasha (PML-N)

Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju (PML-N)

Hina Rabbani Khar (PPP)

Advisers to the PM

Qamar Zaman Kaira (PPP)

Amir Muqam (PML-N)

Awn Chaudhry (PTI’s Tareen group)

According to sources, the following is the list of the party-wise divisions of ministries:

Ministry of Climate Change — PPP

Aviation Division — PML-N

Commerce and Trade Ministry — PPP

Ministry of Communications — JUI-F

Ministry of Defence — PML-N

Ministry of Defence Production — BAP

Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs — PML-N

Ministry of Education — BNP-M

Ministry of Foreign Affairs — PPP

Ministry of Human Rights — PPP

Ministry of Housing — JUI-F

Ministry of Industries and Production — PPP

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting — PML-N

Ministry of Information and Technology — MQM-P

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs — PML-N

Ministry of Energy — PML-N

Ministry of Special Initiatives, Planning, and Development — PML-N

Petroleum Division — PML-N

Ministry of Poverty Alleviation — PPP

Ministry of Privatisation — PPP

Ministry of Railways — PML-N

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony — PML-N

Ministry of SAFRON — PML-N

Ministry of Science and Technology — BAP

Ministry of Water Resources — PPP