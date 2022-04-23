PARTLY FACETIOUS: Ms Aurangzeb has lost a lot of weight

“So however many people come to hear you, and however many engage with you on twitter the fact remains that you aren’t number 1 news.”

“Correct, that slot is reserved for the prime minister and given that this prime minister is going all over the place…”

“I have a plea…”

“Well, if it’s a civil matter it’s going to take ten years or so and if it’s a criminal offense then…then…”

“Then if you are a member of parliament you can get your name removed from an FIR and…”

“Hmmm, thinking of Nazim Jokhio murder are you!”

“Yeah, but anyway my plea has nothing to do with a court of law, my plea is to Nawaz Sharif.”

“A convicted man disqualified for life.”

“Remember this is Pakistan — de facto and de jure are at odds with each other in most matters.”

“Right, and I reckon you want to urge Nawaz Sharif not to let Dar loose on the economy — I mean the guy is a qualified accountant not an economist — the subjects of these two disciplines are different, their approach is different, the policies are…”

“Well, get warrants issued for his arrest immediately and then he guy ain’t gonna step foot in the country though mind these days with virtual…”

“Right, physical presence is not important.”

“Except in one case.”

“The pandemic took away insistence on actual physical presence.”

“Agreed my friend, but if you are in jail then you are in jail – that cannot be virtual if you know what I mean.”

“I refer you back to my earlier comment – de facto and de jure…”

“OK, but I don’t think Nawaz Sharif will return unless the verdict is overturned in appeal but for that to be heard he needs to be present and in jail…”

“A catch 22 if I ever heard one; anyway my plea to Nawaz Sharif has nothing to do with Dar…I was going to suggest Dastgir as the Information Minister.”

“Marriyum Aurangzeb is doing a good job.”

“Agreed, but she has lost a considerable amount of weight since Shehbaz Sharif became the prime minister due to his daily forays so I reckon if Dastgir is made the information minister…”

“Good idea and considering Nawaz Sharif reportedly told Dastgir to lose weight during his premiership…”

“Viola!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022