Elections to be held after govt completes its tenure: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that general elections will be held after the government completes its tenure, Aaj News reported, categorically replying to former premier Imran Khan's call to hold early elections.

“And when elections are held this time, the mistake of Results Transmission System’s (RTS) failure will not be repeated,” the minister said, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

“Imran Khan sahib, the next general elections will not witness a situation like Daska by-poll. This time, ballot boxes will not be stolen like they were in Daska. This time, officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan will not go missing as they did in Daska.”

She said people had “learnt from their mistake” and would not vote for Imran Khan again, adding that they had realised that he was a “liar and a hypocrite”.

Marriyum’s statement comes a day after former prime minister Imran Khan again demanded early elections while addressing a rally at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan.

Ever since his ouster as prime minister through a no-confidence vote, Imran Khan has been demanding elections, questioning the legitimacy of the new coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Khan said in his Lahore speech that “whoever made the mistake” of ousting him, should rectify it by calling early elections.

Reacting to his demands, the information minister said Khan was removed from his office as per the constitution.

The information minister accused the ex-prime minister of “maligning” institutions and said that the nation would decide for itself no matter what the ex-premier said.

“This campaign that you're running against the institutions ... We have taken notice of it,” she said.

“Sometimes you call strained relations with the establishment the reason for your government's fall. Sometimes you talk of a conspiracy.

“Let me tell you today, the reason for your ouster is you and your deeds,” Aurangzeb said, demanding an apology from Khan.