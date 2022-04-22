ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Elections to be held after govt completes its tenure: Marriyum Aurangzeb

  • Information minister responds to Imran Khan's repeated calls to hold early elections
BR Web Desk 22 Apr, 2022

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that general elections will be held after the government completes its tenure, Aaj News reported, categorically replying to former premier Imran Khan's call to hold early elections.

“And when elections are held this time, the mistake of Results Transmission System’s (RTS) failure will not be repeated,” the minister said, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

“Imran Khan sahib, the next general elections will not witness a situation like Daska by-poll. This time, ballot boxes will not be stolen like they were in Daska. This time, officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan will not go missing as they did in Daska.”

She said people had “learnt from their mistake” and would not vote for Imran Khan again, adding that they had realised that he was a “liar and a hypocrite”.

Marriyum’s statement comes a day after former prime minister Imran Khan again demanded early elections while addressing a rally at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan.

Wait for my call for Islamabad, Imran Khan tells supporters at Lahore rally

Ever since his ouster as prime minister through a no-confidence vote, Imran Khan has been demanding elections, questioning the legitimacy of the new coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Khan said in his Lahore speech that “whoever made the mistake” of ousting him, should rectify it by calling early elections.

Reacting to his demands, the information minister said Khan was removed from his office as per the constitution.

The information minister accused the ex-prime minister of “maligning” institutions and said that the nation would decide for itself no matter what the ex-premier said.

“This campaign that you're running against the institutions ... We have taken notice of it,” she said.

“Sometimes you call strained relations with the establishment the reason for your government's fall. Sometimes you talk of a conspiracy.

“Let me tell you today, the reason for your ouster is you and your deeds,” Aurangzeb said, demanding an apology from Khan.

Imran Khan Marriyum Aurangzeb Information Minister General Elections 2023

Comments

1000 characters
Khurram Apr 22, 2022 06:34pm
We will see when elections will be held. What is she smoking?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Elections to be held after govt completes its tenure: Marriyum Aurangzeb

President Alvi administers oath to more members of PM Shehbaz's cabinet

Rupee's losing streak ends, currency appreciates 0.14% against USD

Blast at mosque in northern Afghan city, multiple casualties

Ilhan Omar not visiting Pakistan on govt sponsored travel: US

Army officer martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan: ISPR

Indian PM Modi to hold first public event in occupied Kashmir since clampdown

Ex-Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir signs for Gloucestershire

Britain and India in new defence and security partnership: Johnson

Taliban arrest IS 'mastermind' of Afghan mosque attack: police

Read more stories