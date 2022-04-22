ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.73%)
ASL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
AVN 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.1%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.98%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
GGL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GTECH 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PACE 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.25%)
PTC 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.27%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.8%)
TPL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.27%)
TPLP 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
TREET 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TRG 83.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.06%)
WAVES 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
BR100 4,608 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,051 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.78%)
KSE100 45,653 Decreased By -290.5 (-0.63%)
KSE30 17,570 Decreased By -120.2 (-0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street loses steam ahead of Fed chair’s speech

Reuters 22 Apr, 2022

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reversed early gains on Thursday as bond yields hit fresh multi-year highs ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, with investors worried about aggressive interest rate hikes this year.

All the three major indexes opened higher, boosted by strong results from heavyweight Tesla and airline operators, but gave up gains by afternoon trading.

Powell is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET at an International Monetary Fund debate. Investors will look for fresh clues on monetary policy tightening, with many expecting the US central bank to raise interest rates by 50 basis points to control soaring inflation.

US Treasury yields rose, with two-year yields, the most sensitive to interest changes, hitting their highest in three years.

“Some of the members of the Fed have definitely gone out there and said 75 basis points, or certainly 50, if not 75 is warranted at the next meeting. I certainly want to hear where he stands on that,” said Josh Wein, Portfolio Manager at Hennessy Funds.

Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell moderately last week, suggesting that April was another month of strong job growth.

Megacap growth stocks such as Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc fell more than 1% each.

Tesla, the world’s most valuable automaker, jumped 6.1% after its results beat Wall Street expectations as higher prices helped it overcome supply-chain chaos and rising costs.

“In a world that’s desperately looking for growth, Tesla is a reminder that there are some very strong growth stories and also stories that defy the new norm,” Wein said.

United Airlines Holdings Inc and American Airlines Group Inc climbed 11.4% and 4.6%, respectively, after they predicted a return to profit in the current quarter due to booming travel demand.

Overall, analysts expect S&P 500 earnings growth of 6.5% in the first quarter as of Wednesday, compared with the 32.1% rise in the fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

At 12:19 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 51.09 points, or 0.15%, at 35,211.88, the S&P 500 was down 3.72 points, or 0.08%, at 4,455.73, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 51.37 points, or 0.38%, at 13,401.69.

Neflix fell 3.4%, adding to 35% plunge in the previous session, as billionaire investor William Ackman liquidated a $1.1 billion bet on the streaming giant.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.68-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.97-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 76 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 62 new highs and 226 new lows.

Wall Street S&P 500 IMF US Treasury yields Jerome Powell

Comments

1000 characters

Wall Street loses steam ahead of Fed chair’s speech

Federal, provincial govts: At source deduction of Rs 111 billion power dues under study

PSDP-funded projects: Finance Division revises pay package of staff upward

Development projects: Govt to start third-party inspection system

Fresh elections: IK steps up pressure on ‘those who committed the mistake’

NEECA transferred to Ministry of S&T

May delivery: PLL receives lowest bids from TEGP for LNG cargoes

US lawmaker makes rare visit of AJK

Payment demanded to buy coal: CPHGC warns Nepra of closure of power complex

UK signals visa flexibility with India to win trade deal

Companies having Afghan nationals: SECP waives security clearance condition

Read more stories