ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -1.1 (-0.02%)
BR30 17,143 Decreased By -43 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,914 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,674 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Fire incident: Murad visits Dadu village, orders investigation

Recorder Report 21 Apr, 2022

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with provincial Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah, provincial Adviser on Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Butt, Nawab Wasan, MNA Rafiq Ahmad Jamali, and MPA Kulsoom Chandio, arrived at Faiz Mohammad Chandio village in Dadu district to meet victims of a deadly fire incident.

He expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and damage to properties in the incident and offered condolences to the families of deceased persons and also offered Fateha for them.

On the occasion, Mr Shah tried to dispel the impression that the provincial government and the district administration were slow in providing assistance to the victims of the incident.

He said the Sindh government was providing full support to the victims and would continue to do so. “We will not leave the victims alone in this difficult time,” he said.

The chief minister also announced that the incident would be investigated at the highest level and strict legal action would be taken against all those held responsible.

He further declared that Faridabad would be granted the status of a Town Committee.

General Secretary of the PPP’s Dadu chapter Dastgir Gorer, Divisional Commissioner of Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah, DC Dadu and other officials were also present on the occasion.

