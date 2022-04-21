Fire incident: Murad visits Dadu village, orders investigation

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with provincial Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah, provincial Adviser on Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Butt, Nawab Wasan, MNA Rafiq Ahmad Jamali, and MPA Kulsoom Chandio, arrived at Faiz Mohammad Chandio village in Dadu district to meet victims of a deadly fire incident.

He expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and damage to properties in the incident and offered condolences to the families of deceased persons and also offered Fateha for them.

On the occasion, Mr Shah tried to dispel the impression that the provincial government and the district administration were slow in providing assistance to the victims of the incident.

He said the Sindh government was providing full support to the victims and would continue to do so. “We will not leave the victims alone in this difficult time,” he said.

The chief minister also announced that the incident would be investigated at the highest level and strict legal action would be taken against all those held responsible.

He further declared that Faridabad would be granted the status of a Town Committee.

General Secretary of the PPP’s Dadu chapter Dastgir Gorer, Divisional Commissioner of Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah, DC Dadu and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022