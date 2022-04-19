PM Shehbaz, COAS Gen Bajwa discuss national security matters

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement, in what was their first meeting since the PML-N leader took charge of premiership.

“Professional matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting,” the PM Office said.

The army chief, according to the DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar, could not attend the oath-taking ceremony of the premier as he was sick.