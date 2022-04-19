ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.74%)
ASL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.59%)
AVN 102.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.02%)
BOP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.64%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.3%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.48%)
GGL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-11.93%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-11.89%)
HUMNL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.8%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.58%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.91%)
MLCF 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.33%)
PIBTL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.66%)
PRL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.5%)
PTC 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
SNGP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
TPL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.89%)
TPLP 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.37%)
TREET 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.43%)
TRG 82.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.98 (-4.6%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.78%)
WAVES 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.76%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,672 Decreased By -34 (-0.72%)
BR30 17,182 Decreased By -688.6 (-3.85%)
KSE100 46,333 Decreased By -268.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,863 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM wants to strengthen economic relations with UAE

  • UAE's Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif
BR Web Desk 19 Apr, 2022

Prime Minister Sharif underscored his government’s commitment to advance economic relations with the UAE after Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on him in Islamabad and congratulated him on his new role.

Sharif said high-level interactions provide continuous momentum to the growth of bilateral cooperation.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif affirmed that Pakistan and the UAE had always enjoyed special relations which are firmly rooted in shared history, common faith and geographical proximity," read a press release issued by the PM's Office (PMO) on Tuesday.

The PM said relations were further amplified by close people-to-people contacts, adding that the UAE and Pakistan have close fraternal ties marked by decades of close collaboration.

"The Prime Minister underscored his Government’s commitment to further advance the economic dimension of the relationship, focusing on enhanced trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, food security, and employment generation."

During the meeting, the PM also acknowledged the important role of expatriate Pakistanis in the development of the UAE, which is "serving as a strong bridge between the two countries".

Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif uae MENA

Comments

1000 characters

PM wants to strengthen economic relations with UAE

Back-to-back: Rupee registers massive loss against US dollar

PBC urges PM to revive IMF programme, withdraw fuel subsidy

Power generation cost up 66% YoY in March

Six killed in blasts at Shia school in Afghan capital

Another round: Pakistan’s Abhi raises $17mn in Series A funding

After range-bound session, KSE-100 ends with 206-point fall

OPEC+ supply gap widens in March as sanctions hit Russian output

LNG procurement plan for FY2022-23 finalised

PML-N govt can resolve energy crisis: Miftah

Read more stories