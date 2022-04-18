Futures spread up 319bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 319bps to 10.39 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on futures counter also improved as average daily volumes increased by 148.8 percent on week-ob-week basis to 123.95 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 49.82 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter surged by 121.2 percent during this week and stood at Rs 3.81 billion against previous week’s average of Rs 1.72 billion.

