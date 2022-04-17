ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Kim Hyo-joo wins LPGA Lotte Championship

AFP 17 Apr, 2022

LOS ANGELES: South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo held off Hinako Shibuno to win the LPGA Lotte Championship by two strokes on Saturday.

Kim teed off with a three-shot lead and was four up after birdies at the fifth and eighth holes at Hoakalei Country Club in Hawaii.

But Japan’s Shibuno, with birdies at the fourth and 11th, was within one stroke after Kim bogeyed the ninth and 17th.

But the South Korean closed with one last birdie. She missed the green at the par-five 18th, but her wedge from the rough rolled within a foot of the cup to all but seal the win over Shibuno, who was in a greenside bunker.

Kim signed for a one-under par 71 and an 11-under par total of 277. She notched her fifth LPGA title, a cache that includes her major victory at the Evian Championship in 2014, before she was a member of the LPGA Tour.

Australian golfing great Jack Newton dies

Shibuno, the 2019 Women’s British Open winner, carded a two-under 70 for 279.

South Korea’s Choi Hye-jin was alone in third on 281 after a three-under par 69, with Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa fourth with a 70 for 282.

South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo

