SPI slightly falls WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended April 14, 2022 recorded a decrease of 0.68 percent mainly due to the decline in the prices of food items including tomatoes (34.14 percent), onions (8.46 percent), potatoes (3.73 percent), garlic (3.68 percent), bananas (2.61 percent), wheat flour (0.33 percent), sugar (0.25 percent), and non-food items including LPG (1.25 percent) and firewood (0.80 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 16.44 percent mainly due to increase in tomatoes (85.04 percent), LPG (79.12 percent), garlic (77 percent), onions (67.68 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (58.14 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (57.31 percent), mustard oil (56.76 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (56.45 percent), masoor (42.51 percent), washing soap (38.83 percent), petrol (35.25 percent) and diesel (27 percent), while major decrease observed in the prices of chillies powdered (39.50 percent), moong (26.95 percent), potatoes (22.36 percent), eggs (20.13 percent) and sugar (11.02 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went down from 174.45 percent during the week ended April 7, 2022 to 173.27 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs 17,732 and Rs 17,733 to Rs 22,888, Rs 22,889 to Rs 29,517 and Rs 29,518 to Rs 44,175 and for above Rs 44,175 decreased by 1.01 percent, 0.95 percent, 0.80 percent, 0.73 percent and 0.56 percent respectively.

