Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 14, 2022). ==================================== BR...
15 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 14, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 446,484.43
High: 46,510.11
Low: 46,053.66
Net Change: 318.93
Volume (000): 211,501
Value (000): 6,828,424
Makt Cap (000) 1,882,574,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,813.12
NET CH. (+) 75.47
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,439.71
NET CH. (+) 81.05
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,354.99
NET CH. (-) 12.70
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,987.72
NET CH. (+) 21.60
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,801.55
NET CH. (-) 3.59
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,954.06
NET CH. (+) 12.25
------------------------------------
As on: 14-April-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments