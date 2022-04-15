KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 14, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 446,484.43 High: 46,510.11 Low: 46,053.66 Net Change: 318.93 Volume (000): 211,501 Value (000): 6,828,424 Makt Cap (000) 1,882,574,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,813.12 NET CH. (+) 75.47 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,439.71 NET CH. (+) 81.05 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,354.99 NET CH. (-) 12.70 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,987.72 NET CH. (+) 21.60 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,801.55 NET CH. (-) 3.59 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,954.06 NET CH. (+) 12.25 ------------------------------------ As on: 14-April-2022 ====================================

