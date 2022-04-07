ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
Tree plantation drive launched by CS

Recorder Report 07 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh Baqaullah Unar inaugurated the tree planting campaign by planting saplings of Palm and Neem in Sindh Secretariat on Wednesday. Secretary Forest Badar Jamil Mendhro and Secretary General Administrations Muhammad Hanif Channa also planted saplings at the premises of the Sindh secretariat.

While talking to media, the Chief Secretary Sindh said that the weather is changing every year, the temperature is also rising to a record level and we have to plant more plants to prevent this climate change.

He said that all people should also plant trees in offices and homes. Responding to a question, he said that the government was taking steps to end the illegal encroachment of forest lands and the encroachments of government lands would be removed.

Chief Secretary Sindh further said that all the officers in the province would be appointed on the basis of merit. Baqaullah Unar also said that all the officers have been directed to resolve the problems of the people.

tree plantation drive Baqaullah Unar Badar Jamil Mendhro Muhammad Hanif Channa

