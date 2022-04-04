ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.59%)
ASL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.71%)
AVN 88.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.58%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.03%)
FNEL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.98%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.92%)
GGL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-6.67%)
GTECH 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.51%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.91%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.4%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-6.19%)
PACE 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.76%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.77%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.52%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.51%)
SNGP 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.62%)
TELE 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.95%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.61%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 32.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.57%)
TRG 75.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-4.41%)
UNITY 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.7%)
WAVES 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.14%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.78%)
YOUW 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.99%)
BR100 4,402 Decreased By -129.9 (-2.87%)
BR30 15,703 Decreased By -647.3 (-3.96%)
KSE100 44,079 Decreased By -981.2 (-2.18%)
KSE30 16,807 Decreased By -380.8 (-2.22%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Japan’s Nikkei inches higher on gains in Wall Street, Asian shares

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei ended higher on Monday in a range-bound trading session, tracking gains in Wall Street and other Asian equity markets, though losses in chip-related shares weighed on the index.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.25% to close at 27,736.47, after falling as much as 0.3% earlier in the session. The broader Topix gained 0.48% to 1,953.63.

“The Japanese market was supported by gains on the US market over the weekend, while US futures kept its momentum,” said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

“But investors were cautious making bets as they wanted to confirm the direction of the US market later today.” On Friday, Wall Street rose modestly as the monthly jobs report indicated a strong labor market and is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to maintain its hawkish policy stance.

Trading was sluggish in China due to a holiday, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up. In Japan, shipping companies led gains, which rose 2.85%, followed by oil explorers, rising 2.64%.

Tokyo shares close lower

Zojirushi jumped 4.99% after the cooking appliance maker boosted its quarterly profits. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron weighed on the Nikkei the most, falling 2.66%, tracking an overnight decline on the Philadelphia Semiconductor index.

Peers Advantest and Kyocera dropped 1.26% and 0.47%, respectively.

Railways and airlines were among the weakest sectors, falling 0.74% and 1.66%, respectively, as the number of new Covid-19 infections has turned to an upward trend.

From Monday, the market was restructured into three new markets - prime, standard and growth - as the exchange adopted tougher listing criteria to attract more foreign investors.

Wall Street Mizuho Securities Japan's Nikkei ended higher

