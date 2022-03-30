ANL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.11%)
ASC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.54%)
ASL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.64%)
AVN 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
FFL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
FNEL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.31%)
GGGL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (9.39%)
GGL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.54%)
GTECH 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.33%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.63%)
PACE 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.94%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.3%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.55%)
TPLP 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.35%)
TREET 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.78%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.33%)
WAVES 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.7%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.55%)
YOUW 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
BR100 4,465 Increased By 62.4 (1.42%)
BR30 16,002 Increased By 303.1 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,439 Increased By 505.1 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,983 Increased By 189.8 (1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Exhibition of landscapes, portraits opens

Recorder Report 30 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Shahnaz Akhtar’s painting exhibition “Visions of the Heart” opened here at Hamail Art Gallery the other day. Shahnaz is a visual artist specializing in oil painting and graphic design with a longstanding career as an art teacher. Prof Dr Rahat Naveed Masud was the chief guest on the occasion.

Shahnaz Akhtar was trained in graphic design at the Punjab University’s College of Art and Design, under the tutelage of renowned Pakistani artists, such as Anna Molka Ahmed and Zulqarnain Haider. These mentors inspired her to investigate the visible world through the distribution of light and colours that would enable a closer observation of reality, while unlocking a deeper appreciation of nature.

Shahnaz graduated with an MFA from Punjab University with special honours and distinction, receiving a gold medal for her achievements in the fine arts.

She expanded her repertoire by taking courses at Columbia University in the New York City, where she took up oil paints as a medium that would define much of the work she later produced and exhibited upon her return to Lahore. Continuing her career as an instructor of fine arts, Shahnaz returned to teach at her alma mater, the Punjab University’s department of fine arts where she inspired the upcoming cohort of painters.

Returning to New York City, Shahnaz took up portrait painting at the School of Visual Arts (SVA) under the instruction of John Parks, a renowned American painter. In 2016, Shahnaz received her MPhil from the Punjab University in Studio Practice for her thesis titled “Visual Interpretation of Mirza Ghalib’s Poetry” under the supervision of Dr Rahat Naveed Masud.

This solo exhibition covers a cross-section of paintings spanning Shahnaz’s career – from her earlier oil paint renderings of landscapes and figures to her more recent expressionist forays in acrylics and mixed media. Many of her works are held in private collections in Pakistan, UK, USA, and UAE.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Exhibition of landscapes Art Gallery Shahnaz Akhtar

Comments

1000 characters

Exhibition of landscapes, portraits opens

Bhootani too joins opposition: Zardari says Elahi won’t be able to form Punjab govt

Power load-shedding may stay in Ramazan

UAE, Saudi say OPEC+ should not play politics

Finance ministry releases report: Intensity of risks may hit domestic economic activities

PRs for SME financing amended: Five-year-old small, medium enterprises to be considered startups: SBP

‘Roshan Equity’, ‘RAAST’ well executed by banks, CDC: SBP governor

EDF: ECC approves Rs4.5bn supplementary grant

Tax relief anticipation: Ghee makers stop clearance of consignments

Voting on no-trust move: PTI MNAs forbidden from attending NA session

Voting on no-confidence motion to take place on April 3: Rashid

Read more stories