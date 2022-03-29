ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
ASL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.1%)
AVN 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
GGGL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.23%)
GGL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.14%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.84%)
KOSM 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
MLCF 34.98 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.03%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.25%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.15%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TPLP 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.45%)
TREET 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
TRG 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.39%)
UNITY 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
WAVES 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
BR100 4,403 Increased By 52.6 (1.21%)
BR30 15,699 Increased By 281.8 (1.83%)
KSE100 43,934 Increased By 382.4 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,793 Increased By 136 (0.82%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Mar 29, 2022
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report 29 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (March 28, 2022).

=========================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=========================================================================================================
Member                                      Company                               Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                             of Shares
=========================================================================================================
Arif Habib Ltd.                             Altern Energy                        1,000,000          18.99
Topline Sec.                                                                     1,000,000          18.99
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             2,000,000          18.99
Bawa Sec.                                   Attock Refinery                          2,664         119.00
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 2,664         119.00
MRA Sec.                                    Cnergyico PK Ltd.                        1,000           5.38
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,000           5.38
Ismail Iqbal Sec.                           D.G.Cement                              20,000          69.48
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                20,000          69.48
Chase Securities                            Engro Corporation                        1,000         263.89
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,000         263.89
Next Capital                                Engro Fertilizers                       10,000          91.42
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                10,000          91.42
Alfalah Sec.                                First National Equity                6,000,000           7.00
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             6,000,000           7.00
Aba Ali H. Sec.                             Lucky Cement                               500         619.91
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   500         619.91
Alfalah Sec.                                National Bank Pak.                   1,633,500          30.80
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             1,633,500          30.80
Ghani Osman Sec.                            NetSol Technologies                      1,000          82.35
KHS Securities                                                                       5,500         100.00
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 6,500          97.28
M/s. Ktrade Securities                      Nimir Resins Ltd                         5,500          16.35
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 5,500          16.35
High Land Securities                        Pakistan Petroleum                       2,500          35.00
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 2,500          35.00
FDM Capital                                 Pioneer Cement                         550,000          75.73
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               550,000          75.73
BMA Capital                                 Telecard Ltd.                          132,000          10.90
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               132,000          10.90
Alfalah Sec.                                TRG Pakistan Ltd.                       35,000          75.25
Pearl Sec.                                                                          72,000          76.50
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               107,000          76.09
Alfalah Sec.                                Unity Foods Limited                      2,000          26.00
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 2,000          26.00
=========================================================================================================
                                            Total Turnover                      10,474,164
=========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

