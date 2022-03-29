KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (March 28, 2022).

========================================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ========================================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ========================================================================================================= Arif Habib Ltd. Altern Energy 1,000,000 18.99 Topline Sec. 1,000,000 18.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 18.99 Bawa Sec. Attock Refinery 2,664 119.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,664 119.00 MRA Sec. Cnergyico PK Ltd. 1,000 5.38 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 5.38 Ismail Iqbal Sec. D.G.Cement 20,000 69.48 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 69.48 Chase Securities Engro Corporation 1,000 263.89 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 263.89 Next Capital Engro Fertilizers 10,000 91.42 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 91.42 Alfalah Sec. First National Equity 6,000,000 7.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000,000 7.00 Aba Ali H. Sec. Lucky Cement 500 619.91 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 619.91 Alfalah Sec. National Bank Pak. 1,633,500 30.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,633,500 30.80 Ghani Osman Sec. NetSol Technologies 1,000 82.35 KHS Securities 5,500 100.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 97.28 M/s. Ktrade Securities Nimir Resins Ltd 5,500 16.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 16.35 High Land Securities Pakistan Petroleum 2,500 35.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 35.00 FDM Capital Pioneer Cement 550,000 75.73 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 550,000 75.73 BMA Capital Telecard Ltd. 132,000 10.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 132,000 10.90 Alfalah Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 35,000 75.25 Pearl Sec. 72,000 76.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 107,000 76.09 Alfalah Sec. Unity Foods Limited 2,000 26.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 26.00 ========================================================================================================= Total Turnover 10,474,164 =========================================================================================================

