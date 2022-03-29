KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (March 28, 2022).
=========================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=========================================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=========================================================================================================
Arif Habib Ltd. Altern Energy 1,000,000 18.99
Topline Sec. 1,000,000 18.99
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 18.99
Bawa Sec. Attock Refinery 2,664 119.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,664 119.00
MRA Sec. Cnergyico PK Ltd. 1,000 5.38
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 5.38
Ismail Iqbal Sec. D.G.Cement 20,000 69.48
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 69.48
Chase Securities Engro Corporation 1,000 263.89
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 263.89
Next Capital Engro Fertilizers 10,000 91.42
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 91.42
Alfalah Sec. First National Equity 6,000,000 7.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000,000 7.00
Aba Ali H. Sec. Lucky Cement 500 619.91
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 619.91
Alfalah Sec. National Bank Pak. 1,633,500 30.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,633,500 30.80
Ghani Osman Sec. NetSol Technologies 1,000 82.35
KHS Securities 5,500 100.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 97.28
M/s. Ktrade Securities Nimir Resins Ltd 5,500 16.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 16.35
High Land Securities Pakistan Petroleum 2,500 35.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 35.00
FDM Capital Pioneer Cement 550,000 75.73
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 550,000 75.73
BMA Capital Telecard Ltd. 132,000 10.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 132,000 10.90
Alfalah Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 35,000 75.25
Pearl Sec. 72,000 76.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 107,000 76.09
Alfalah Sec. Unity Foods Limited 2,000 26.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 26.00
=========================================================================================================
Total Turnover 10,474,164
=========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
