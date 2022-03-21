ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-11.48%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FFL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GTECH 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.76%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
TPL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TPLP 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
TRG 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.84%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.99%)
KSE100 43,230 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,494 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
OIC, Islamic Development Bank sign charter of Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan

  • Fund's creation mandated by the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers
APP 21 Mar, 2022

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) on Monday signed the Charter of Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan in Islamabad to raise donations for the people of the country suffering a humanitarian crisis.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, and other diplomats witnessed the signing ceremony.

The creation of the fund was mandated by the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in Islamabad on December 19, 2021, reported Radio Pakistan.

OIC foreign ministers moot on Afghanistan: PAC directs govt to cap expenditure on preparation

Speaking on the occasion, Qureshi said the situation in Afghanistan warrants urgent action, and the OIC Member States, the Islamic Financial Institutions, donors, and other international partners should make donations to the fund.

He said the humanitarian assistance to the Afghan People would constitute an important facet of Pakistan's Chairmanship of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

Qureshi felicitated the President, Islamic Development Bank, and his team for launching the Trust Fund within the stipulated timeframe of three months.

All set to host 2-day meeting of OIC-CFMs from tomorrow

He also acknowledged the efforts being made by the OIC Secretary-General and his Special Envoy for Afghanistan for galvanising international humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people.

Speaking on the occasion, the OIC Secretary-General said the fund aims to support the Afghan people.

He urged international and regional donors, groups, and individuals to support the fund.

On his part, the President Islamic Development Bank said the fund will focus on a comprehensive approach for economic self-reliance and stability of the Afghan people by revamping the agriculture sector, promoting small and medium enterprises and creating an inclusive environment for women and youth.

The establishment of the fund was one of the key outcomes of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, held in Islamabad on 19 December last year.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to its continued, multi-faceted economic and developmental assistance, Pakistan has already announced an assistance package of five billion rupees for Afghanistan.

