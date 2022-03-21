ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
All set to host 2-day meeting of OIC-CFMs from tomorrow

Zulfiqar Ahmad 21 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government is all set to host a two-day meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) from tomorrow (Tuesday).

The 48th summit of the OIC-CFMs will be held on March 22 and 23 under the theme: “Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development.”

In a tweet, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that the session will coincide with 75th anniversary celebrations of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Pakistan has invited the worthy guests to attend Pakistan Day parade on Wednesday and witness the professional capability of Pakistan’s armed forces and the traditional floats of all the provinces, reflecting the national unity, he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, OIC said the session will address many topics and the activities of the OIC General Secretariat on implementing the resolutions adopted on various issues in the Islamic world, including the issue of Palestine and Al-Quds.

India trying to sabotage OIC-CFM moot: Qureshi

The summit will also discuss developments in Afghanistan and its humanitarian consequences for the Afghan people, and the prevailing situation in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, read the statement.

The statement further said many African issues will also be on the summit’s agenda, including the situation in Mali, the Sahel region, and Lake Chad, and the situation in Central Africa and the Republic of Guinea.

It said the OIC Foreign Ministers will also discuss developments in Yemen, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, and other regions during the summit.

For this crucial meeting, the Parliament House has been selected as the venue, where the plenary sessions will be held.

