ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Illegal extraction of sand along Rice Canal continues

PPI 21 Mar, 2022

LARKANA: The menace of unlawful sand lifting continues to hit the residents hard of OPF Colony and other nearby areas of Larkana. Sand is being lifted through tractor-trolleys, heavy dumpers and even on donkeys but the relevant authorities have taken no notice of this issue which is constantly creating environmental pollution apart from infecting the people with ENT and asthma diseases.

During a visit to the affected areas on Sunday, it was found that tractor-trolleys and dumper drivers and donkey owners were lifting the sand from Rice Canal with the help of heavy machinery. This sand it later sold to different areas of the city for earth-filling of plots. It is also used by brick-kilns located around Airport Bypass near Chooharpur village. Due to sand particles in the air, bikers are the worst affected because it directly hits their eyes. People also inhale it which is also hazardous for asthma patients. Even the hotels/ restaurants along the Railway Crossing Road are facing trouble.

In the past residents had held protest demonstrations to stop this malpractice because due to rash driving of tractor drivers several accidents had occurred. Later, the district administration took notice, arrested a few and warned them not to life sand from Rice Canal but these people ignored the warning and resumed their sand lifting business.

Since there is no irrigation water in the Rice Canal it has become very easy for the sand contractors to operate anywhere without fear of law. There are estimated 350 tractor trolleys lifting sand regularly in this area.

Some residents of OPF and other nearby colonies including Aijaz Katpar, Hafeezullah, Abdul Samad, and Lutuf Ali said that they have made several complaints to the district administration but no stern action has so far been taken in this regard.

Ahmed Ali Soomro, Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Director, Anti-Encroachment Cell, Larkana, said that since his posting 22 months ago he has arrested many tractor trolley drivers and taken their vehicles in custody but the malpractice still continues.

Larkana Rice Canal OPF Colony Illegal extraction

Comments

1000 characters

Illegal extraction of sand along Rice Canal continues

PM says ready to ‘forgive’ dissident MNAs

PM tells success stories of his govt

IMF asks govt how it will fund subsidy package

Bizenjo terms Reko Diq project ‘game changer’

NA session on Friday

PTI MNA claims she was offered ‘bribe’

Cotton procurement: Govt to extend CCL to TCP

FCA for Feb 2022: CPPA-G, KE seek tariff rise

Tax year-2021: Number of tax return filers crosses 3m mark

Share of domestic taxes decreases in the collection pie

Read more stories