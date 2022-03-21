Illegal extraction of sand along Rice Canal continues

LARKANA: The menace of unlawful sand lifting continues to hit the residents hard of OPF Colony and other nearby areas of Larkana. Sand is being lifted through tractor-trolleys, heavy dumpers and even on donkeys but the relevant authorities have taken no notice of this issue which is constantly creating environmental pollution apart from infecting the people with ENT and asthma diseases.

During a visit to the affected areas on Sunday, it was found that tractor-trolleys and dumper drivers and donkey owners were lifting the sand from Rice Canal with the help of heavy machinery. This sand it later sold to different areas of the city for earth-filling of plots. It is also used by brick-kilns located around Airport Bypass near Chooharpur village. Due to sand particles in the air, bikers are the worst affected because it directly hits their eyes. People also inhale it which is also hazardous for asthma patients. Even the hotels/ restaurants along the Railway Crossing Road are facing trouble.

In the past residents had held protest demonstrations to stop this malpractice because due to rash driving of tractor drivers several accidents had occurred. Later, the district administration took notice, arrested a few and warned them not to life sand from Rice Canal but these people ignored the warning and resumed their sand lifting business.

Since there is no irrigation water in the Rice Canal it has become very easy for the sand contractors to operate anywhere without fear of law. There are estimated 350 tractor trolleys lifting sand regularly in this area.

Some residents of OPF and other nearby colonies including Aijaz Katpar, Hafeezullah, Abdul Samad, and Lutuf Ali said that they have made several complaints to the district administration but no stern action has so far been taken in this regard.

Ahmed Ali Soomro, Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Director, Anti-Encroachment Cell, Larkana, said that since his posting 22 months ago he has arrested many tractor trolley drivers and taken their vehicles in custody but the malpractice still continues.