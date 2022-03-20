NA speaker can delay vote on no-trust motion if circumstances permit: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Sunday that Speaker National Assembly (NA) has the right to delay the vote on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan if circumstances allow it, adding that there are "many rulings" in this regard.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, the minister said that the media has reported the date of 25 March, but the speaker will determine when to call the session.

"If news channels are saying that it will happen on 25 then it may be true," he remarked.

PTI's dissident lawmakers will return in coming days: PM Imran

Rashid further said that if the motion is tabled on March 25 then the voting is likely to take place on March 31 or April 1.

Talking about the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) disgruntled lawmakers, he said that I am certain that they will reconsider their decision and return to the party.

PM Imran made a similar statement the other day. He said that dissident lawmakers of the PTI will "come back to their party" in the coming days as public pressure and its anger will force them to return.

"This no-confidence motion is a good thing for us -- it has shown to the people what is happening," said Khan about the PTI's dissenting lawmakers while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project on Saturday.

PTI to hold rally at D-Chowk on March 27: Asad Umar

"I am looking at the public anger. As we approach the date for the no-confidence motion, most of these dissident lawmakers will return. Our people may be talking to them ... I can give them the benefit of the doubt."

Meanwhile, Rashid said the security of all important government buildings in Islamabad has been handed over to the Frontier Corps (FC) and Rangers personnel till April 2.

Rejecting reports that the government will stop anyone from voting against PM Imran, he said: "No one will be stopped from casting vote in the no-confidence motion."

Talking about the PTI's planned rally at D-Chowk on March 27, he said PM Imran is "not taking back his decision to organise the Jalsa."

The minister proposed that he was ready to make separate arrangements for the opposition's announced rally on the same day in Islamabad, but warned that any confrontation will force him into taking constitutional and legal action against the opposition leadership.

"We are ready to make separate arrangements for both gatherings," Rashid said, adding "if action can be taken against PTI workers for attacking Sindh House, then the opposition will not be spared as well."