PTI's dissident lawmakers will return in coming days: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that dissident lawmakers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will "come back to their party" in the coming days as public pressure and its anger will force them to return.

"This no-confidence motion is a good thing for us -- it has shown to the people what is happening," said Khan about the PTI's dissenting lawmakers while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

"I am looking at the public anger. As we approach the date for the no-confidence motion, most of these dissident lawmakers will return. Our people may be talking to them ... I can give them the benefit of the doubt."

Khan said social media has enabled "people to see the reality".

"The public will show where it stands on March 27."

Khan's remarks came during an address at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Rawalpindi Ring road, a 38.3-kilometre long project that comprises six lanes where an interchange will also be constructed. The ring road is aimed at helping ease traffic flow in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Khan, in his remarks, added that the opposition's move to file the no-confidence motion against him was a "good thing" as people could now see that money was being used "openly to change the party loyalty".

"A market has been set up for buying the conscience of lawmakers. And the conscience is being bought illegally through the people's money," he said.

He added that police had never before been called to the Sindh House for its protection until now.

"What did you fear? If some PTI members had grievances and wanted to [leave], why did they need protection?" he questioned.

Khan's remarks come hours after his political party issued show-cause notices to 14 of its dissident lawmakers for allegedly allying with the opposition for the upcoming no-confidence motion.

The notices were signed by PTI's secretary-general Asad Umar, and gave seven days' time to lawmakers to respond to PM Imran, it was reported.

The notice said that as per article 63 (1) (A), lawmakers are bound to implement the party policy.

Notices were served to Noor Alam Khan, Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Nawab Sher, Wajiha Qamar, Nuzhat Pathan, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Raja Riaz Ahmed and Ahmed Hussain Deharr.

Other lawmakers included Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Khawja Sheraz Mehmood, Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo, Makhdoom Zada Syed Basit Ahmed Sultan and Aamir Talal Gopang.

A number of other dissident MNAs from the ruling PTI, who were staying at the Sindh House in Islamabad, recently came out in the open with Raja Riaz and Malik Nawab Sher Waseer saying they would vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in "accordance with their conscience."

As tensions rise, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also said that his party and the Pakistan Democratic Party (PDM) will protect MNAs who are being threatened with violence and arrest if they take part in the no-confidence process against the prime minister.

In a tweet, the PPP leader had said that the lives, liberty, and families of MNAs are under threat.

"MNAs will take any and all means for their own protection against this fascist regime," he said.

"PPP and PDM will do all we can to protect them. We will not show all our cards now. More to come in the coming days. Out of respect of OIC conference, we don’t want anarchy in Islamabad. Government must not provoke us."