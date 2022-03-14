ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
PTI to hold jalsa at D-Chowk on March 27: Asad Umar

  • One million people will attend, PTI says
BR Web Desk 14 Mar, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a jalsa at D-Chowk on March 27 to "show the world how the people of Pakistan stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan."

This was announced by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday in a tweet.

"A historic gathering is going to be held on March 27. The world will see how the people of Pakistan stand with their captain for their independence and sovereignty," he posted.

Meanwhile, PTI's Aamer Mehmood Kiani, giving details of the jalsa, claimed that one million people will attend.

'We want NA session as soon as possible'

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the government wants the National Assembly session regarding the no-confidence motion against the PM to be held "as soon as possible".

Addressing a presser following a meeting of PTI's core committee chaired by the PM on Monday, Chaudhry said it was up to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to convene the session at the lower house of parliament.

Fawad continued that PTI core committee expressed full confidence in the leadership of PM Khan, adding that Pakistan has emerged as a country with an independent foreign policy.

PTI to hold ‘grand power show’ at D-Chowk

The minister also said that the committee dismissed efforts of opposition parties to bribe PTI lawmakers ahead of the session.

Fawad also expressed confidence in the government's allies. “Whether it is PML-Q, MQM-P or BAP, they have always supported us."

Fawad added that the opposition should look at the turnout of all the recent rallies organized by the PTI and consider this as the opinion of the masses before planning their future moves.

“I dare you to bring even one-third of the crowd," Fawad challenged the opposition.

