Opposition threatens to block OIC moot if no-confidence motion not tabled on Monday

  • Announces staging sit-in in NA if no-trust motion against PM Imran is delayed
BR Web Desk Updated 19 Mar, 2022

Opposition leaders on Saturday threatened to block the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference if the no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan is not tabled on Monday in the National Assembly.

"We want Monday's session to start with no-confidence motion but if it is not summoned by Monday, then we will stage a sit-in the house ... we will then see how you are able to organise the OIC conference," Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said while addressing a press conference alongside Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM Imran

The PPP chairman said that PM Imran has lost the house's majority, adding that "this is a victory for Pakistan."

Shehbaz, who also spoke on the occasion, also warned the Islamabad administration against creating obstructions for the opposition. He said that the opposition will not allow anyone to violate the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that those coming to attend the OIC summit are the guest of the entire nation. "But we will not allow you to go against the law and Constitution under the garb of this [OIC conference]. We will stage a sit-in then."

PTI's dissident lawmakers will return in coming days: PM Imran

Opposition's warning comes hours after the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued show-cause notices to 14 of its dissident lawmakers for allegedly allying with the opposition for the upcoming no-confidence motion.

The notices were signed by PTI's secretary-general Asad Umar, and gave seven days' time to lawmakers to respond to PM Imran, it was reported.

A number of other dissident MNAs from the ruling PTI, who were staying at the Sindh House in Islamabad, recently came out in the open with Raja Riaz and Malik Nawab Sher Waseer saying they would vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in "accordance with their conscience."

