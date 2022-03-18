Hong Kong stocks open with losses after two-day surge

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started with losses Friday morning after racking up eye-watering gains over the previous two days fuelled by China’s pledge to support the country’s markets.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.25 percent, or 268.35 points, to 21,232.88.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.25 percent, or 7.89 points, to 3,207.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.52 percent, or 11.05 points, to 2,121.95.