Voting on no-confidence motion to be held after March 27 rally: Faisal Javed

Voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan at the National Assembly (NA) will be held only after a planned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally that is set to take place on March 27.

Senator Faisal Javed said on Twitter that PTI will hold "the biggest jalsa ever in the history of Pakistan" on March 27, and the NA session will be held at some point after that.

Earlier today, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had announced a jalsa at D-Chowk to "show the world how the people of Pakistan stand with PM Imran."

PTI to hold jalsa at D-Chowk on March 27: Asad Umar

"A historic gathering is going to be held on March 27. The world will see how the people of Pakistan stand with their captain for their independence and sovereignty," he said. The party is expecting one million people to attend.

Last week, the opposition submitted a no-confidence motion, signed by 86 lawmakers against PM Imran.

The requisition submitted by the opposition reads: “Mr Speaker: We, the undersigned Members of the National Assembly of Pakistan, together totalling more than one-fourth of the total membership of the Assembly, under clause (3) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the following purpose, to the exclusion of all other business:

(1) to discuss and vote upon the Resolution for a vote of no-confidence against the Prime Minister under clause (1) of Article 95 ibid, notice of which has been filed with the Secretary of the National Assembly and

(2) if the Resolution for a vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister is passed by a majority of vote of the total membership of the National Assembly as a consequence of which Prime Minister Mr. Imran Khan ceases to hold office under cause (4) of Article 95, to elect a new Prime Minister under Article 91 read with Rule 32 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assumedly by, 2007.”