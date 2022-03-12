ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
Japanese Food Festival held in honour of CG Isomura

Press Release 12 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Consulate General of Japan in Karachi hosted a Japanese Food Festival to bid farewell to the Consul-General Isomura Toshikazu. Various guests including Consul Generals, businesspersons, cultural figures, and media persons along with friends from various sectors, attended the event.

In his speech, the Consul-General reflected back on 6 years of his tenure in Karachi and thanked everyone for their support. The Consul-General Isomura has come to Pakistan in 1985 for the first time and has worked here for 26 years in total as a Japanese diplomat.

He fondly recollected moments from his decades long association with Pakistani culture and language and promised to remain connected with old friends. He also reiterated the Government of Japan’s commitment to the progression and strengthening of bilateral relation between Japan and Pakistan.

