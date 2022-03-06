Jadeja picks five as India dismiss Sri Lanka for 174

MOHALI: Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed five wickets to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 174 on day three and enforce the follow-on in the first Test on Sunday.

The tourists will bat again with a deficit of 400 runs in response to India's 574-8 in Virat Kohli's 100th Test in Mohali.

Pathum Nissanka made an unbeaten 61 and stood amid the ruins after Sri Lanka resumed the day on 108-4.

Jadeja returned figures of 5-41 with his left-arm spin after the southpaw hit his Test-best of 175 on Saturday following India's decision to bat at the start of the two-match series.

Nissanka and his overnight partner Charith Asalanka stood guard for close to one hour against an inspired spell of bowling led by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah finally broke through with the wicket of Asalanka after he trapped the left-hander lbw for 29 -- a decision called not out by the on-field umpire but successfully reviewed by India.

Nissanka, who survived an early reprieve when Shreyas Iyer dropped him on 26 off Ravichandran Ashwin, raised his fifth Test half-century in his seventh match to raise hopes of a fightback.

But Jadeja struck twice in one over to send back Niroshan Dickwella and Suranga Lakmal with his left-arm spin and get into the Sri Lankan tail.

Wickets kept tumbling and Jadeja got two on successive deliveries to wrap up the Sri Lankan reply inside the first session of play.