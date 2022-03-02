ANL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
Hong Kong shares open with losses

AFP 02 Mar, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade Wednesday morning following another sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by growing fears over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and as the city battles a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.85 percent or 193.35 points, to 22,568.36.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.30 percent or 10.54 points, to 3.478.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.50 percent or 11.56 points, to 2,314.69.

