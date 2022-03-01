Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
01 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Pak Gulf Leasing 28.02.2022 03.30 Half Yearly Meeting
Company Limited Monday P.M. Accounts for in Progress
the period ended
Dec 31, 2021
First National 28.02.2022 02.00 Half Yearly Meeting
Equities Ltd Monday P.M. Accounts for in Progress
the period ended
Dec 31, 2021
Tri-Star Power 28.02.2022 03.00 Half Yearly Meeting
Limited Monday P.M. Accounts for in Progress
the period
ended Dec 31, 2021
Unity Foods Ltd. 28.02.2022 12.00 Half Yearly Meeting
Monday Noon. Accounts for in Progress
the period ended
Dec?31, 2021
Universal Network 28.02.2022 03.00 Half Yearly Meeting
Systems Monday P.M. Accounts for the in Progress
Ltd (GEM) period ended
Dec 31, 2021
==========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.