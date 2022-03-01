ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
Board meetings in progress

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 01 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================
COMPANY                SCHEDULED ON     TIME        TO CONSIDER                     REMARK
==========================================================================================
Pak Gulf Leasing      28.02.2022       03.30       Half Yearly                     Meeting
Company Limited       Monday           P.M.        Accounts for                in Progress
                                                   the period ended
                                                   Dec 31, 2021
First National        28.02.2022       02.00       Half Yearly                     Meeting
Equities Ltd          Monday           P.M.        Accounts for                in Progress
                                                   the period ended
                                                   Dec 31, 2021
Tri-Star Power        28.02.2022       03.00       Half Yearly                     Meeting
Limited               Monday           P.M.        Accounts for                in Progress
                                                   the period
                                                   ended Dec 31, 2021
Unity Foods Ltd.      28.02.2022       12.00       Half Yearly                     Meeting
                      Monday           Noon.       Accounts for                in Progress
                                                   the period ended
                                                   Dec?31, 2021
Universal Network     28.02.2022       03.00       Half Yearly                     Meeting
Systems               Monday           P.M.        Accounts for the            in Progress
Ltd (GEM)                                          period ended
                                                   Dec 31, 2021
==========================================================================================

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Unity Foods Ltd

