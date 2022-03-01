KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== Pak Gulf Leasing 28.02.2022 03.30 Half Yearly Meeting Company Limited Monday P.M. Accounts for in Progress the period ended Dec 31, 2021 First National 28.02.2022 02.00 Half Yearly Meeting Equities Ltd Monday P.M. Accounts for in Progress the period ended Dec 31, 2021 Tri-Star Power 28.02.2022 03.00 Half Yearly Meeting Limited Monday P.M. Accounts for in Progress the period ended Dec 31, 2021 Unity Foods Ltd. 28.02.2022 12.00 Half Yearly Meeting Monday Noon. Accounts for in Progress the period ended Dec?31, 2021 Universal Network 28.02.2022 03.00 Half Yearly Meeting Systems Monday P.M. Accounts for the in Progress Ltd (GEM) period ended Dec 31, 2021 ==========================================================================================

