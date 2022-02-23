ANL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
AVN 98.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.7%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
FFL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
GGL 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.67%)
GTECH 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.1%)
PACE 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
PRL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.9%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
SNGP 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.19%)
TELE 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.36%)
TPL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.34%)
TPLP 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
TREET 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.93%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
WAVES 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
WTL 1.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -29.1 (-0.64%)
BR30 16,673 Decreased By -140.8 (-0.84%)
KSE100 44,784 Decreased By -228.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 17,405 Decreased By -108.4 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean stocks end higher after two days of decline

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares ended higher on Wednesday, recovering ...
Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher on Wednesday, recovering from two straight sessions of losses, although gains were capped by concerns around the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 12.74 points, or 0.47%, at 2,719.53.

** Among heavyweights, chip giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.54%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 0.45%.

South Korea stocks dip amid US rate hike bets, record COVID cases

** Western nations on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour.

** At home, South Korea reported 171,452 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, another daily record and a sharp increase from 99,573 a day before. However, the prime minister called on people not to panic about the surge in infections as serious cases and deaths are at manageable levels.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 265.1 billion won ($222.28 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won finished at 1,193.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.08% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,192.9 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,193.4.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 107.74, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.50% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.0 basis points to 2.317%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.5 basis point to 2.722%.

South Korean shares

Comments

1000 characters

South Korean stocks end higher after two days of decline

Provinces to be asked to share subsidy burden

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up Pakistan's economy: Moody’s

PPP's senior leader Rehman Malik passes away

PML-N to challenge PECA Ordinance 2022 in IHC

SCBA, PBC reject amendments to PECA, election law

Energy and agriculture sectors: ITFC signs $1.2bn Annual Plan in favour of Pakistan

Pakistan revises Covid-19 protocols for inbound passengers

Refunds under FASTER system: Exporters challenge notices

Baqir explains why SBP has chosen Chunian for EWRF launch

FCA: KE seeks Rs3.40/unit increase for January

Read more stories