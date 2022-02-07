ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea stocks dip amid US rate hike bets, record COVID cases

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday amid growing bets on US...
Reuters 07 Feb, 2022

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday amid growing bets on US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, while local COVID-19 cases are also surging to new highs. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 22.10 points, or 0.80%, to 2,728.16 as of 01:36.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics declined 1.76% and peer SK Hynix fell 3.61%, while LG Chem fell 3.39% and Naver slipped 1.37%.

** Surprisingly, good US jobs data is adding bets that US interest rate hikes will come soon, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

** The US economy created far more jobs than expected in January despite the disruption to consumer-facing businesses from a surge in COVID-19 cases, pointing to underlying strength that should sustain the expansion as the Federal Reserve starts to raise interest rates.

Brent oil may drop into $85.68-$87.30 range

** Foreigners were net buyers of 16.5 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,198.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.11% lower than its previous close at 1,197.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,198.3 per dollar, down 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,198.8.

** The KOSPI has fallen 8.38% so far this year, but lost 7.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 195.11 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 930, the number of advancing shares was 325.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.6 basis points to 2.241%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.3 basis points to 2.652%.

South Korean shares Federal Reserve KOSPI

Comments

1000 characters

South Korea stocks dip amid US rate hike bets, record COVID cases

WB highlights ‘deficiencies’ in EE&C-2022

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid cases since January 12

Pakistan condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

KE seeks resolution of pending issues

Sales tax returns: FBR disallows ‘wrong’ input tax adjustments

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

PM likely to visit Russia

Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21

Five soldiers martyred in attack from Afghanistan

Read more stories