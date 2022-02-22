ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.92%)
World

NATO and EU cannot allow violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity, Spanish Minister says

Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

MADRID: The NATO and European Union countries cannot allow the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine that has happened early on Tuesday morning, Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles said.

"Russia must know the firmness of EU and NATO is absolute and total," she said in an interview to radio station COPE. "We cannot allow a violation of international law nor the attack to Ukraine's territorial integrity, which is what has happened, without a doubt."

World leaders condemn Russian decision on Ukraine

Spain and its partners would still give a chance to diplomacy, she said.

